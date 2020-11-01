Global  
 

Jordan Pickford watches on in despair as Newcastle edge past Everton thanks to Callum Wilson brace

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Jordan Pickford couldn’t hide his frustration as Callum Wilson’s second-half penalty set Newcastle on their way to a battling 2-1 victory against Everton on Sunday afternoon. The England goalkeeper was rested for the St James’ Park showdown as second-choice stopper Robin Olsen impressed on his debut for the Toffees. 5 – Callum Wilson has scored […]
