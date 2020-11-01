|
Spurs vs Brighton live updates and analysis from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Spurs host Brighton Hove & Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hoping to climb the Premier League table on Sunday evening
Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book
RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:18Published
Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:25Published
Bale receives hero's welcome from Spurs fans
Gareth Bale gets a hero's welcome as he arrives to Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on returning to the club.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:14Published
