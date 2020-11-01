Spurs vs Brighton live updates and analysis from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:25 Published on September 20, 2020