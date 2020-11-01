Global  
 

Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020
Tua Tagovailoa makes his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but he'll face a stiff test against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.
News video: AFC East Preview Week 8: Can The Patriots Get Season Going Against The Bills?

AFC East Preview Week 8: Can The Patriots Get Season Going Against The Bills? 03:49

 CBS Boston sports reporter Levan Reid looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC East. The Patriots find themselves underdogs against a Bills team they’ve dominated in recent years. The Dolphins begin the Tua Tagovailoa era against the Rams. The Jets won’t end their losing streak against the Chiefs....

