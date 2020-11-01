Global  
 

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes decision on Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani as Thomas Partey starts for Arsenal

Sunday, 1 November 2020
Paul Pogba has been recalled to a Manchester United starting line-up for the first time in three Premier League matches. The France midfielder was restricted to a substitute role in the 4-1 win over Newcastle and goalless draw against Chelsea. He lines up in a diamond midfield alongside Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes. Marcus […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Pogba's fitness led to Arsenal error

Ole: Pogba's fitness led to Arsenal error 00:37

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba's lack of match fitness contributed to the penalty he conceded to allow Arsenal a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

