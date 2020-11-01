‘Russell Wilson makes Seahawks the best team in the NFC West’ — Colin Cowherd
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () The NFC West is competitive this season, but Colin Cowherd says the sheer number of playmakers, and with Russell Wilson at the head, the Seattle Seahawks are the best team in their division. Colin makes his case, but hear why Tony Gonzalez and Dave Wannstedt think it's the San Francisco 49ers who deserve the title of 'Best in NFC West'
