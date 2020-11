Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, is only getting better with age at AC Milan Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started the 2020/21 season on fire with AC Milan. The 39-year-old is Serie A’s top scorer with seven games in his first four matches since signing a one-year contract extension in August. His goals have also helped AC Milan climb to the top of Serie A, four points ahead of reigning champions […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Milan forward Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19



RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: B-ROLL OF AC MILAN FOOTBALLER ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC, WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (FILE - JANUARY 3, 2020) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL) Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:33 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this