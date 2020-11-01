Tottenham can’t believe referee fails to overturn Brighton goal after VAR controversially denied Seagulls penalty Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Tottenham were left stunned as referee Graham Scott failed to overturn a Brighton goal despite going over to the pitch-side monitor to look at what appeared a clear foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Tariq Lamptey slotted home for the visitors to cancel out Tottenham’s lead, but it looked certain to be overturned for a Solly March […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

