Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Todd Fuhrman bets Vikings will hand Packers their second loss of the season | FOX BET LIVE 03:23 The Green Bay Packers will be facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain here and betting that Kirk Cousins may hand Aaron Rodgers his second loss of the season. Hear why he's leaning more towards a Vikings victory this weekend.