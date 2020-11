You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2021 Kia Sorento Product film All Terrain mode



During the first half of 2020, Kia Motors has recorded a record sales record for its hybrid and electric vehicles in Europe, despite the slowdown in the European car market. Sales of Kia's.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago Freshwater dolphins seen in Indonesia for the first time in three years



This is the amazing moment freshwater Irrawady dolphins were seen swimming again in a river in Indonesia. The extremely rare sighting of the endangered Irrawadies delighted locals living near Segati.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:25 Published on September 21, 2020 Some entrepreneurs worry the general election results could put them out of business



More than half of small business owners said the upcoming election is the MOST important of their lifetime. The study of 500 US entrepreneurs found a fifth said their company could be in jeopardy.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on September 15, 2020

Tweets about this