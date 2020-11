Abolfazl Mousavi I absolutely love Mikel Arteta and of course want Arsenal to succeed but I just find it stupid that we've left Ozil… https://t.co/TUomUF5zhD 3 days ago B RT @ChrisWheatley_: Arteta on Auba: "Of course, there’s a very strong possibility to play him as a [number] 9.” https://t.co/JRZEhboWzj 4 days ago Chris Wheatley Arteta on Auba: "Of course, there’s a very strong possibility to play him as a [number] 9.” https://t.co/JRZEhboWzj 4 days ago Rapsin 🔞 RT @Squawka: "Of course Arsenal have one of the most creative players in the world on their books..." @muhammadbutt reflects on Arsenal's… 1 week ago