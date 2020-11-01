Global  
 

FINAL LAPS: Chase Elliott advances to first career Championship 4

FOX Sports Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
FINAL LAPS: Chase Elliott advances to first career Championship 4After avoiding disaster in the final stage with a mistake on pit road, Chase Elliott passed Martin Truex Jr with 40 laps to go and never looked back as he secured his spot in the Championship 4 after a dominate performance.
