FINAL LAPS: Chase Elliott advances to first career Championship 4 Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After avoiding disaster in the final stage with a mistake on pit road, Chase Elliott passed Martin Truex Jr with 40 laps to go and never looked back as he secured his spot in the Championship 4 after a dominate performance. After avoiding disaster in the final stage with a mistake on pit road, Chase Elliott passed Martin Truex Jr with 40 laps to go and never looked back as he secured his spot in the Championship 4 after a dominate performance. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources FINAL LAPS: Chase Elliott holds the lead to win his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship At just 24 years old, Chase Elliott has won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix Arizona, joining his father 'Awesome Bill' in elite company as...

FOX Sports 3 hours ago





