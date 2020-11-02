Taysom Hill hauls in first touchdown catch of 2020, puts Saints up 23-13 on Bears
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hit the team's offensive Swiss Army knife, Taysom Hill, over the middle of the field for Hill's first receiving touchdown of the season. It put New Orleans up 23-13 and they went on to win, 26-23 in overtime.
