Taysom Hill hauls in first touchdown catch of 2020, puts Saints up 23-13 on Bears Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hit the team's offensive Swiss Army knife, Taysom Hill, over the middle of the field for Hill's first receiving touchdown of the season. It put New Orleans up 23-13 and they went on to win, 26-23 in overtime. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hit the team's offensive Swiss Army knife, Taysom Hill, over the middle of the field for Hill's first receiving touchdown of the season. It put New Orleans up 23-13 and they went on to win, 26-23 in overtime. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 6 days ago Ugly Game Has Bears Searching For Answers After Overtime Loss To Saints 01:13 It's been a tough 7-day stretch for the Bears. A matchup with the Saints offered a chance to wash away the stink of an ugly loss to the Rams, plus a shot to get back into first place. Instead, it's back-to-back losses for the first time this season. You Might Like

