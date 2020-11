Bears’ Javon Wims’ sucker punch starts fight, gets him ejected vs. Saints Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims took a seemingly random shot at a New Orleans Saints defensive back, which started a fight and ultimately got Wims ejected from the game, a 26-23 Saints win in overtime. Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims took a seemingly random shot at a New Orleans Saints defensive back, which started a fight and ultimately got Wims ejected from the game, a 26-23 Saints win in overtime. 👓 View full article

