New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joins FOX's Erin Andrews after his team's 26-23 overtime win over the Chicago Bears to look ahead to his matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brees said winning the NFC South will be tough, but they know what they have to do in order to win the division crown. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joins FOX's Erin Andrews after his team's 26-23 overtime win over the Chicago Bears to look ahead to his matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brees said winning the NFC South will be tough, but they know what they have to do in order to win the division crown. 👓 View full article

