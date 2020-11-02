Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski break Waugh brothers' 30-year-old record!

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris smashed double centuries to fire a message to Australia coach Justin Langer in setting a new record Sunday for the biggest partnership in Sheffield Shield history. The pair shared in a massive 486-run opening stand for Victoria against South Australia, surpassing the previous mark of 464 set by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Pucovski, Harris shatter Waugh’ brothers record with highest first-class stand in Sheffield Shield
Indian Express Also reported by •The Age