Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski break Waugh brothers' 30-year-old record!
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris smashed double centuries to fire a message to Australia coach Justin Langer in setting a new record Sunday for the biggest partnership in Sheffield Shield history. The pair shared in a massive 486-run opening stand for Victoria against South Australia, surpassing the previous mark of 464 set by...
