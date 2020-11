Grosicki message sent as Fulham injuries mount ahead of West Brom Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

West Brom news - WBA morning headlines from BirminghamLive on Monday, November 2 including Nottingham Forest boss on Kamil Grosicki, Fulham injury concerns and former Aston Villa striker's admission. West Brom news - WBA morning headlines from BirminghamLive on Monday, November 2 including Nottingham Forest boss on Kamil Grosicki, Fulham injury concerns and former Aston Villa striker's admission. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this