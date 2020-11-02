Global  
 

News24.com | England put Rugby World Cup 'trauma' behind them as France shine in Six Nations

Monday, 2 November 2020
England may have consigned some of the "trauma" of last year's World Cup final defeat to the history books by winning the 2020 Six Nations, but France could have the greatest cause for optimism after the end of a coronavirus-hit Championship.
News24.com | Itoje says Six Nations just the start for England

 Maro Itoje has insisted England's Six Nations title success is just the start as they build towards their goal of winning the 2023 World Cup in France.
