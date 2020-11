Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court..

Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th, all accused to be in court | Oneindia News



The verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be delivered on September 30th and all the accused have been asked to be present in the court. The deadline to announce the verdict was set by the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:33 Published on September 16, 2020