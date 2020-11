Rugby league: Manly Sea Eagles NRL star Dylan Walker charged with assault Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

NRL player Dylan Walker has been charged over an alleged assault on Sydney's Northern Beaches.The Manly Sea Eagles star was arrested and charged following an incident outside a restaurant at Narraweena, just before 9pm Sunday.NSW... NRL player Dylan Walker has been charged over an alleged assault on Sydney's Northern Beaches.The Manly Sea Eagles star was arrested and charged following an incident outside a restaurant at Narraweena, just before 9pm Sunday.NSW... 👓 View full article

