Rumour Has It: Barcelona consider selling Ter Stegen to Bayern Munich, Alaba set for move Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Barcelona are reportedly considering letting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen leave to join Bayern Munich. Ter Stegen, 28, only re-signed with the LaLiga giants last month, but the star shot-stopper’s future appears far from certain. Could he join Manuel Neuer at Bayern? TOP STORY – BARCA CONSIDER SELLING TER STEGEN TO BAYERN Barcelona are considering […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

