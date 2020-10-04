MI vs SRH Preview: Mumbai Indians stand between Sunrisers and play-off spot

IPL 2020: SRH Vs MI: Hyderabad aim for a big win to enter play-offs | Oneindia News



Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL 2020 play-offs on Tuesday (November 3). Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:40 Published 5 hours ago

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman



Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on October 4, 2020