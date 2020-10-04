Global  
 

MI vs SRH Preview: Mumbai Indians stand between Sunrisers and play-off spot

Indian Express Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Must win game for Orange Army to seal playoff spot 01:19

 Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are table topper and have already qualified for the playoffs but it is a must win match for the Orange...

