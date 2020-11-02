Global  
 

Tottenham will NOT win Premier League title this season says Troy Deeney, who claims ‘you can’t rely on Gareth Bale’ if Son and Kane are injured

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Tottenham will NOT win the Premier League title this season, as they do not have enough cover for star attackers Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. This is according to Watford forward and talkSPORT Breakfast host Troy Deeney, who insists claiming a first ever Premier League trophy this term is out of Spurs’ grasp. The Lilywhites […]
