Tottenham will NOT win Premier League title this season says Troy Deeney, who claims ‘you can’t rely on Gareth Bale’ if Son and Kane are injured
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Tottenham will NOT win the Premier League title this season, as they do not have enough cover for star attackers Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. This is according to Watford forward and talkSPORT Breakfast host Troy Deeney, who insists claiming a first ever Premier League trophy this term is out of Spurs’ grasp. The Lilywhites […]
Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published