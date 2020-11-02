IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan has carried KKR's middle order all tournament, says Brad Hogg
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise on Eoin Morgan, saying the KKR skipper has carried the middle order of Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, KKR kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in their...
The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on November 1. "The most impressive thing was collective bowling, I thought we were absolutely outstanding,...