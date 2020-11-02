Global  
 

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan has carried KKR's middle order all tournament, says Brad Hogg

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise on Eoin Morgan, saying the KKR skipper has carried the middle order of Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, KKR kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in their...
