Premier League clubs to review £14.95 pay-per-view fee this week with bosses under pressure to scrap PPV during second lockdown

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Premier League chiefs are under increasing pressure to axe pay-per-view football with clubs to discuss the broadcasting agreement this week. Supporters currently must pay £14.95 per game to watch a selection of matches each week, with five Premier League fixtures scheduled for next weekend listed as PPV. There has been strong criticism of the PPV […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham 01:15

 In-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool andWest Ham.

