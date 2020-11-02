Premier League clubs to review £14.95 pay-per-view fee this week with bosses under pressure to scrap PPV during second lockdown
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Premier League chiefs are under increasing pressure to axe pay-per-view football with clubs to discuss the broadcasting agreement this week. Supporters currently must pay £14.95 per game to watch a selection of matches each week, with five Premier League fixtures scheduled for next weekend listed as PPV. There has been strong criticism of the PPV […]
Premier League chiefs are under increasing pressure to axe pay-per-view football with clubs to discuss the broadcasting agreement this week. Supporters currently must pay £14.95 per game to watch a selection of matches each week, with five Premier League fixtures scheduled for next weekend listed as PPV. There has been strong criticism of the PPV […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources