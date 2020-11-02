Global  
 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a brilliant back-flip goal in AC Milan’s win over Udinese (Video)

AC Milan triumphed away to Udinese by 1-2 on Sunday, courtesy of Franck Kessie and this brilliant strike from Zlatan Ibrahimovic. الدوري الايطالي | اودينيزي 1 × 2 ميلان | هدف الثاني ميلان زلاتان راااائع 🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥 HD Via : @if24hd_ pic.twitter.com/00vhdoke0q — Goallllllllllllls (@Himari_Bandori) November 1, 2020
