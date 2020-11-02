Global  
 

Southampton handed major injury boost as scans reveal Danny Ings suffered no serious damage to knee in Aston Villa win

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Southampton are cautiously optimistic that Danny Ings’ knee injury is not as serious as first feared. talkSPORT understands that initial scans have suggested that Ings has suffered no ligament damage following a collision with Ahmed Elmohamady in the closing stage of Saints’ thrilling 4-3 win at Aston Villa on Sunday. #SaintsFC are cautiously optimistic Danny […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Hasenhuttl: Ings could miss six weeks

Hasenhuttl: Ings could miss six weeks 00:43

 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says striker Danny Ings will be out for around four to six weeks with a knee injury.

