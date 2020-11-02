Global  
 

Rangers suspend players Jordan Jones and George Edmundson who breached coronavirus regulations and must now self-isolate

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Rangers slammed the ‘totally unacceptable’ behaviour from two of their players who have since been suspended after breaching coronavirus regulations. Jordan Jones and George Edmundson must self-isolate for 14 days having attended a private gathering with people who are not part of their household, Rangers confirmed on Monday. The duo have also been suspended by […]
