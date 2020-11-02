Mick McCarthy returns to football seven months after leaving Republic of Ireland role to join Cypriot champions APOEL
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is back in a job having been hired by Cypriot side APOEL. The 61-year-old returns to the dugout seven months after stepping down from his Ireland role for the second time, and now takes up his first club managerial position outside England. ✍️ Έναρξη συνεργασίας με Mick #McCarthy. […]
