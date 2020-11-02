Tyson Fury selects Agit Kabayel as opponent for December 5 homecoming fight as Frank Warren reveals contract has been sent to former Anthony Joshua sparring partner Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that Tyson Fury will face Agit Kabayel in his UK homecoming on December 5, so long as the German signs the contract. The ‘Gypsy King’ last month moved on from plans for a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, stating that their contract enforcing the bout had expired. He then announced […] 👓 View full article

