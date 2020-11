Tyson Fury selects Agit Kabayel as opponent for December 5 homecoming fight as Frank Warren reveals contract has been sent to former Anthony Joshua sparring partner Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that Tyson Fury will face Agit Kabayel in his UK homecoming on December 5, so long as the German signs the contract. The β€˜Gypsy King’ last month moved on from plans for a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, stating that their contract enforcing the bout had expired. He then announced […] πŸ‘“ View full article

