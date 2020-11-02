|
Fulham v West Brom LIVE commentary and team news: Exclusive coverage as both sides eye first Premier League win
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Premier League strugglers Fulham and West Brom go head-to-head at Craven Cottage tonight in an important clash for both clubs. The two sides have struggled on their returns to the top-flight and neither have won in the league this season. Fulham have taken just one point from their opening six games and lost to Crystal […]
