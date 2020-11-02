Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fulham v West Brom LIVE commentary and team news: Exclusive coverage as both sides eye first Premier League win

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Premier League strugglers Fulham and West Brom go head-to-head at Craven Cottage tonight in an important clash for both clubs. The two sides have struggled on their returns to the top-flight and neither have won in the league this season. Fulham have taken just one point from their opening six games and lost to Crystal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham 01:15

 In-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool andWest Ham.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the stats as Manchester United prepare to meet Arsenal inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
FPL gameweek 7 tips: Chelsea backed as the team to turn to [Video]

FPL gameweek 7 tips: Chelsea backed as the team to turn to

Chelsea’s Premier League form may be inconsistent but in the fantasy versionof the competition, they are emerging as the team to turn to. Plenty ofmanagers are deploying wild cards after an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Champions League match preview: Krasnodar v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Krasnodar v Chelsea

A first trip to Russia for Chelsea in seven years brings the team face to facewith new opponents Krasnodar in the Champions League. Take a look at the statshere.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Brighton v West Brom LIVE commentary and team news: Exclusive Premier League coverage from the AMEX

 West Brom will be looking for their first win of the season when they travel to Brighton this evening. The Baggies claimed just their second point of the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this