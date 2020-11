Jeff Kerr Doug Pederson didn't consider benching Carson Wentz after his 4th turnover last night. His 16 TOs through 8 games… https://t.co/oluD8WRBeJ 38 minutes ago I RT @BrandonGowton: Doug Pederson says there was never any consideration to bench Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts after the QB’s fourth turnove… 2 hours ago denny keller RT @JeffSkversky: Eagles Coach Doug Pederson says there was NEVER a conversation about pulling Carson Wentz from QB after his 4th turnover… 8 hours ago