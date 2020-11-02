Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTEDThe Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn’t get the job done in the second half. Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble return and Dallas couldn’t get their offense rolling behind rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. Zeke ended with 63 yards on the ground and Dallas was only able to muster 2 redzone trips without scoring on either. Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Michael Vick have to say about the battle of the NFC East.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED 01:38

 The Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn’t get the job done in the second half. Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble return and Dallas couldn’t get their offense rolling behind rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. Zeke...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Vick: Tampa Bay Bucs win big over Vegas Raiders to showcase Brady's greatness | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick: Tampa Bay Bucs win big over Vegas Raiders to showcase Brady's greatness | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss how Tom Brady remains at the top after Tampa Bay Buccaneers win big over the Las Vegas Raiders. Vick consistently backs the GOAT and today is no different;..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:57Published
Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys are facing a 'must-win' game against Washington | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys are facing a 'must-win' game against Washington | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss Jaylon Smith's comments about how the Dallas Cowboys 'must-win' against the Washington Football Team in Week 7. Hear why Acho believes the Cowboys need to win..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:46Published
Antonio Cromartie decides if Cowboys still have a chance at winning NFC East | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Antonio Cromartie decides if Cowboys still have a chance at winning NFC East | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are still first in the NFC East, despite their 2-4 season start. With a looming match up against Carson Wentz the Philadelphia Eagles and an onslaught of injuries for the offense,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published

Tweets about this