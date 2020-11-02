Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn't get the job done in the second half. Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble return and Dallas couldn't get their offense rolling behind rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. Zeke ended with 63 yards on the ground and Dallas was only able to muster 2 redzone trips without scoring on either. Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Michael Vick have to say about the battle of the NFC East.


