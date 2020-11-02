AC Milan want to keep Ibrahimovic

Monday, 2 November 2020 () According to a recent report from Calciomercato, AC Milan are eager to keen Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the books until at least 2022. The veteran forward has been one of the primary driving forces behind Milan’s positive start to the Serie A season, and just a few weeks in, they’re starting to look like legitimate contenders […]
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but Milan’s perfect start to season was ended by Roma after a thrilling 3-3 San Siro draw on Monday. Ibrahimovic put Milan... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT •BBC News •BBC Sport •CBS Sports