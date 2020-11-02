Global  
 

AC Milan want to keep Ibrahimovic

SoccerNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020
According to a recent report from Calciomercato, AC Milan are eager to keen Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the books until at least 2022. The veteran forward has been one of the primary driving forces behind Milan’s positive start to the Serie A season, and just a few weeks in, they’re starting to look like legitimate contenders […]
