Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann in demand

SoccerNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Crystal Palace central defender Scott Dann is on the radar of other clubs in the Premier League, according to The Sun (print edition, page 59, November 1, 2020). Dann is out of contract at the Eagles at the end of the season and is reportedly in demand. The report in the British tabloid has not […]
