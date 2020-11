Saints DB denies report he spit on Bears' Wims Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

C.J. Gardner-Johnson denied a report that Javon Wims told Bears official that the Saints DB spit on him, leading to his ejection for sucker-punching him on the field Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this