Clarion Ledger Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas sustains devastating injury, airlifted to hospital https://t.co/kzcTdwGEH0 1 minute ago Andrew Ketchings RT @DavidWalkerQB: Outsiders never take into account the dangers involved when railing on about the “free” education being “given” to young… 2 minutes ago Hattiesburg American Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas sustains devastating injury, airlifted to hospital https://t.co/LqUmbjR7s5 3 minutes ago The Rebel Walk Please continue to pray for Ole Miss freshman TE DaMarcus Thomas who suffered an injury at practice and was airlift… https://t.co/jUQyUC0N90 5 minutes ago NewsChannel 12 Ole Miss freshman tight end from Saraland DaMarcus Thomas has been airlifted from the practice field to hospital af… https://t.co/Wj2EhxPmEJ 9 minutes ago Eric RT @SIRebels: A terrifying scene this morning from #OleMiss football practice. Freshman TE Damarcus Thomas has been airlifted to the hospi… 10 minutes ago DJC RT @clarionledger: The extent of freshman Damarcus Thomas' injury during practice is still unknown. https://t.co/fr56cnxDqk 12 minutes ago Sam R. Hall Terrifying story. Praying for this Ole Miss freshman. https://t.co/9MGuJue42u 14 minutes ago