‘Does Tua have it?’ — Colin Cowherd on Tua’s debut with the Miami Dolphins | THE HERD
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Colin Cowherd shares his biggest takeaways from Tua Tagovailoa's debut start with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came out with a win against the Los Angeles Rams, but Colin is concerned that what he saw during the game from Tua was exactly what he had been worried about... hear whether Colin thinks Tua will have continued success in Miami.
