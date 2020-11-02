‘Does Tua have it?’ — Colin Cowherd on Tua’s debut with the Miami Dolphins | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the pressure on Miami Dolphins' rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Tom Brady and Antonio Brown combination in...

Colin Cowherd on his expectations for Tua's second start in Miami | THE HERD Tua Tagovailoa is gearing up for his second start with the Miami Dolphins, who will take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Colin Cowherd...

FOX Sports 2 days ago



