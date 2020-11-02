Ola Aina ends five year wait for Premier League goal with wonder strike as Fulham record first victory of season over hapless West Brom

Global  
 

Bobby Decordova-Reid’s finish and a wonderstrike from Ola Aina saw Fulham finally get their Premier League campaign off the mark with a 2-0 victory over West Brom at Craven Cottage. Scott Parker’s men were without a win in six matches prior to the Monday evening clash but they were worthy winners as the Baggies slumped […]
