Mauricio Pochettino says Marcelo Bielsa was ’20 years ahead of everybody’ as former Tottenham boss expains just how meticulous Leeds manager was during days together in Argentina
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Mauricio Pochettino has cast some light on just how meticulous a planner Marcelo Bielsa is. The Leeds boss was a mentor for Pochettino in the early stages of his career and signed him while he was boss of Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys. And as a guest on Sky Sports’ coverage of Leeds clash against […]
Mauricio Pochettino has cast some light on just how meticulous a planner Marcelo Bielsa is. The Leeds boss was a mentor for Pochettino in the early stages of his career and signed him while he was boss of Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys. And as a guest on Sky Sports’ coverage of Leeds clash against […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this