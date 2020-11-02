Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mauricio Pochettino says Marcelo Bielsa was ’20 years ahead of everybody’ as former Tottenham boss expains just how meticulous Leeds manager was during days together in Argentina

talkSPORT Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Mauricio Pochettino has cast some light on just how meticulous a planner Marcelo Bielsa is. The Leeds boss was a mentor for Pochettino in the early stages of his career and signed him while he was boss of Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys. And as a guest on Sky Sports’ coverage of Leeds clash against […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bielsa: We didn't create enough chances

Bielsa: We didn't create enough chances 03:49

 Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says that his side didn't create enough changes when they were on top during the game, as his side slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Poch: Alli is an amazing talent [Video]

Poch: Alli is an amazing talent

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs midfielder Dele Alli is an 'amazing talent' but needs to rediscover his 'hunger and energy' to find his best form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published
Poch: How Bielsa signed me as a kid [Video]

Poch: How Bielsa signed me as a kid

Mauricio Pochettino tells us the story of how Marcelo Bielsa signed him as a kid for Newell's Old Boys.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:45Published
Rodgers holds 'pioneer' Bielsa in high regard [Video]

Rodgers holds 'pioneer' Bielsa in high regard

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he has closely followed Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa during his career and describes the Argentinian as a 'pioneer'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this