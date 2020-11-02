Mauricio Pochettino says Marcelo Bielsa was ’20 years ahead of everybody’ as former Tottenham boss expains just how meticulous Leeds manager was during days together in Argentina

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Poch: Alli is an amazing talent



Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs midfielder Dele Alli is an 'amazing talent' but needs to rediscover his 'hunger and energy' to find his best form. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:18 Published 19 hours ago Poch: How Bielsa signed me as a kid



Mauricio Pochettino tells us the story of how Marcelo Bielsa signed him as a kid for Newell's Old Boys. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:45 Published 1 day ago Rodgers holds 'pioneer' Bielsa in high regard



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he has closely followed Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa during his career and describes the Argentinian as a 'pioneer'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:11 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this