NFL mulls 16-team playoff scenario, sources say Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The NFL competition committee expects to present a resolution to owners that includes a 16-team playoff scenario in the event games are lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. 👓 View full article

