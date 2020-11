Awesemo NFL DFS LINEUPS: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN BUCS VS GIANTS PICKS DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL 11/2 https://t.co/6gPFLNxLTC 2 minutes ago The Goonery How did the New York Football Giants make it on a Monday night game this year 2 minutes ago Felipe I just wanna know who in the NFL scheduling team thought that the Giants deserved not one but TWO Monday Night Football games this year 3 minutes ago NY Giants Briefly Monday Night Football inactives: C.J. Board, Ryan Lewis won't play - ProFootb... https://t.co/2tEQHOuxfr #nygiants #ginatsny 3 minutes ago Andrew Milano RT @FBallAnalysis: The Bucs struggling against the Giants on Monday Night Football is hilarious 4 minutes ago Neil RT @tdewey33: A @BetMGM bettor placed a $40K wager to win $200K on the @Giants on the money line (+500) to beat the @Buccaneers on Monday N… 4 minutes ago BostonNickMMA LIVE NOW!!!! LFGGGGG LIVE Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants | L... https://t.co/jBaiVutHhN via @YouTube 9 minutes ago Chuck Knoxx πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Did The Big Cat just reverse the black cat curse from last year on this field during Monday Night Football?!? #GIANTS 9 minutes ago