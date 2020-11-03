Global  
 

Chennai Super Kings' key player Shane Watson quits IPL: Reports

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has reportedly retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise he represented, failed to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Although neither Watson, 39, tweeted about his retirement nor was there any statement from CSK, media reports...
News video: IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad 01:26

 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November...

