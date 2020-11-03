Tampa Bay Buccaneers fend off New York Giants' late rally

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to pull out another win. Clay makes the point that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were mistaken to think Brady didn't have anything left int he tank, and his success in Tampa Bay proves he was more...
SportsPulse: Antonio Brown is back -- again. USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell prepares us with four important facts you need to know as the enigmatic wide receiver returns to the game alongside Tom Brady..
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:06Published