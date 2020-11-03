Mauricio Pochettino hopes ‘good friend’ Jose Mourinho ends Tottenham trophy drought as he reveals friendship stretching back to his Real Madrid days

Global  
 

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Jose Mourinho is the manager to end Tottenham’s lengthy trophy drought. Mourinho, who has won multiple trophies in England, Italy and Spain, replaced the Argentine coach at Spurs 12 months ago. Pochettino reached the Champions League and League Cup final and guided Tottenham to a second-placed Premier League finish, but failed to […]
 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton.

