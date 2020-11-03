Liverpool FC to rival Chelsea FC for 18-year-old Championship winger – report
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Reading winger Michael Olise but the Premier League champions face competition from Chelsea FC, according to a report in England. Website TEAMtalk is reporting that the English champions have been tracking the Reading forward following his impressive performances for the Royals in the Championship this term. […]
