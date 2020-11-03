Global  
 

IPL 2020: Getting Shikhar Dhawan's wicket was special, says RCB bowler Shahbaz Ahmed

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals might have won the match on Monday but for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed it was his first IPL wicket and that too of Shikhar Dhawan that made his day special.

Delhi Capital defeated RCB by six wickets on Monday. Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane started with the bat for...
