Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Olympiacos

The Sport Review Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a resounding win against Olympiacos at The Etihad on Tuesday night. The Citizens have found their feet quickly in the Champions League this season following two successive victories to start the 2020-21 campaign. Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Portuguese outfit FC Porto at The Etihad in […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview 01:12

 Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

