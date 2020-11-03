Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket: Feel crazily lucky to have lived out my dream
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
"As one amazing chapter closes, another very exciting one opens. I am forever grateful for everyone who was so good to me and helped me realise that dreams do come through. Now onto the next exciting chapter...," he wrote...
