Ex-Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake relishes Manchester City opportunity (Video) Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nathan Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth to add to the defensive numbers at Pep Guardiola's disposal, and he believes it's a good opportunity to learn from 'one of the best managers in the world". 🗣 "It's a good opportunity to improve myself and learn from one of the best managers in the world" Nathan

