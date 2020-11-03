Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake relishes Manchester City opportunity (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Nathan Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth to add to the defensive numbers at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, and he believes it’s a good opportunity to learn from ‘one of the best managers in the world”. 🗣 "It's a good opportunity to improve myself and learn from one of the best managers in the world" Nathan […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule [Video]

Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule

VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HE CRITICISES THE PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NOT HAVING FIVE SUBSTITUTES AND WARNS OF PLAYERS FACING A HIGHER RISK OF

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:07Published
Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica [Video]

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Pep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published