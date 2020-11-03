Ex-Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake relishes Manchester City opportunity (Video)
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Nathan Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth to add to the defensive numbers at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, and he believes it’s a good opportunity to learn from ‘one of the best managers in the world”. 🗣 "It's a good opportunity to improve myself and learn from one of the best managers in the world" Nathan […]
Nathan Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth to add to the defensive numbers at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, and he believes it’s a good opportunity to learn from ‘one of the best managers in the world”. 🗣 "It's a good opportunity to improve myself and learn from one of the best managers in the world" Nathan […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources