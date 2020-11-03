WATCH: UFC star Jon Jones confronts home intruder with a shotgun – ‘He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot’
Jon Jones showed on instagram this week just how severely he deals with potential intruders. The UFC legend posted a video of a stranger on his driveway and Jones runs out to confront and chase him away – with a shotgun. As if the six-foot-four-inch light-heavyweight great – currently training for a move to heavyweight […]
