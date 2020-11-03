WATCH: UFC star Jon Jones confronts home intruder with a shotgun – ‘He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot’ Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Jon Jones showed on instagram this week just how severely he deals with potential intruders. The UFC legend posted a video of a stranger on his driveway and Jones runs out to confront and chase him away – with a shotgun. As if the six-foot-four-inch light-heavyweight great – currently training for a move to heavyweight […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nancy Grace’s Shocking New Theory On How Mother Jennifer Dulos Vanished — Watch!



True crime junkie Nancy Grace spoke to Dr. Oz and expressed her theory on what happened to suburban mother of five Jennifer Dulos the day she went missing. Grace believes that Jennifer’s husband,.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

